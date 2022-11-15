CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrived unannounced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at a memorial for the three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.

The memorial at Scott Stadium was erected in honor of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, members of the UVA football team. Police said another student, who was a former football player, shot Chandler, Davis, and Perry after they returned to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Youngkin placed flowers at the memorial where he paid his respects to the shooting victims.