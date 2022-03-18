RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inaugural committee raised and spent more than $5 million for the swearing-in festivities, which included a black-tie dinner at the Science Museum of Virginia and performances from the Zac Brown Band.

The committee reported bringing in nearly $5.1 million in four months, setting a state record ahead of a governor’s inauguration, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The previous record was from 2006 when then-Gov. Tim Kaine raised over $4.3 million.

Youngkin, the first Republican to win statewide since 2009, donated $20 million to his gubernatorial campaign as last year’s candidates shattered state fundraising records. Youngkin was sworn into office on Jan. 15.

The top donor to Youngkin’s inaugural fund was Virginia Beach-based real estate developer The Breeden Company, Inc., which gave $250,000 last November. The Franklin Johnston Group Management, another real estate developer in Virginia Beach, donated $100,000, according to state campaign finance records and VPAP’s analysis.

CoStar Group Inc., a commercial real estate data and analytics company opening a building in Richmond, Cox Communications, Inc. and the Virginia Automobile & Truck Dealers’ political action committee (PAC) each gave the committee $100,000, VPAP’s breakdown shows.

Charles Hobbs, with the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company Hobbs & Associates in Henrico, gave $100,000, the largest individual donation to the committee.

Caren Merrick, Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade, donated $50,100 to the fund on Dec. 13, 2021, a little over a week before Youngkin announced her appointment. The committee also received a $25,000 donation from Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, whose team could have a potential new home stadium in Virginia.

According to VPAP, the committee spent over $4 million on production, entertainment and catering for the slate of public and ticketed events for Youngkin’s inauguration weekend. Travel, meal and lodging costs totaled nearly $234,000.

The committee paid $9,500 on Dec. 23, 2021, to rent the Science Museum of Virginia. Tickets for the black-tie dinner scheduled for the night of the inauguration at the museum cost $10,000 a piece, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

The inaugural committee for Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears raised over $260,000 and Attorney General Jason Miyares brought in nearly $480,000.