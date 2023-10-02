RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC got its third $1 million donation from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, a GOP megadonor who has said he would like to see Virginia’s governor jump into the 2024 presidential race.

Campaign finance records show Youngkin’s political action committee received $1 million from Peterffy on Sept. 27, adding to the two other $1 million donations Peterffy gave the PAC earlier this year.

“I think that Governor Youngkin would be an ideal candidate for the Republican Party and I very much hope that he’s going to enter the race,” Peterffy said in a July 26 appearance on Fox Business.

Youngkin’s PAC has been setting fundraising records, raising millions for Virginia Republicans in highly-contested elections in November as the party looks to take total control of the General Assembly.

Online records also show that the PAC got $500,000 from Youngkin himself and $25,000 from Virginia Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings in September.

This story is developing.