RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to Virginia’s rapidly escalating gas prices, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plans for a one-year suspension of Virginia’s gas tax increase.

The announcement was made as part of Gov. Youngkin’s Chamber Address on Monday.

During Youngkin’s speech, he blamed federal policy for the increase in energy prices, saying that these were issues that could not be fixed by one state’s governor.

“But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices,” said Youngkin.

It was here that Youngkin announced his plans to suspend Virginia’s gas tax increase for one year. The suspension would come as part of the House’s proposed budget for 2023.

A House bill describing a similar tax relief was originally proposed to the House in January. House Bill 1144 described a gas tax reduction of 5 cents per gallon. While the bill was passed in the House, it failed in the Senate last week.

“[These] tax cuts are designed to help Virginians who need it most; to get our cost of living down; to enable Virginia to compete,” said Youngkin.

Plans for a gas tax exemption were included in the governor’s “Day One Game Plan” for tax reforms.