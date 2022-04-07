The governor's executive order also seeks to increase awareness about the value of recycling and find ways to reduce food waste.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order that aims to raise awareness of the importance of recycling, help prevent food waste and lure clean energy businesses to Virginia.

Youngkin’s executive order establishes a “State Agency Recycling Initiative” that will encourage state agencies to use biodegradable materials and post-consumer recycled products. The governor’s directive also calls for the state to begin discussing efforts to bring recycling-related businesses to the commonwealth.

“Americans today recycle less than they did a generation ago, yet there are more opportunities for post-consumer recycled products than ever before,” the order reads. “Recycling and reuse activities account for over 750,000 jobs nationwide.”

Gov. Youngkin gets a tour of T.F.C. Recycling in Chesterfield County on April 7, 2022. (Photo: Jackie Defusco)

Within a year, the Department of Environmental Quality, with the Department of Commerce and other stakeholders, is expected to outline the possible business opportunities in a report. Youngkin’s order says the report should identify:

The waste-stream requirements for PCR companies to locate within the Commonwealth

Identify incentives offered to PCR companies in other states and identify feasible options in the Commonwealth

Identify potential geographic areas within the Commonwealth to focus on new clean technology business development, with particular emphasis in rural areas

Youngkin’s order states that it rescinds and replaces a previous order from former Gov. Ralph Northam.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.