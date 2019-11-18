‘Your heart just sinks’: Brother of charter bus driver involved in serious Afton Mountain crash speaks out

TROY, Va. (WRIC) — A charter bus — carrying more than 20 passengers — was heading back to Charlottesville after a night at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town when it was involved in a serious crash on Afton Mountain.

Heavy fog and icy conditions caused a tractor-trailer carrying U.S. mail to overturn Sunday morning on I-64, Virginia State Police said.

The charter bus was traveling in the eastbound lane of I-64 on Afton Mountain and was unable to avoid an overturned tractor-trailer in the roadway.

19 people were sent to the hospital — including the driver of the tour bus, 62- year-old Andrew L. Burruss — who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

8News spoke with Alexander Burruss, owner of Silver Linings Charters and Tours and brother of the driver. He said he was devastated by this accident, but thankful everyone is alive.

“Thankful to the man up above, no one got seriously, seriously hurt,” Burruss said.

Alexander said his brother Andrew fractured several ribs and had to be cut out of the bus.

“He couldn’t call me, he was pinned in,” Burruss said. “He couldn’t do anything until they had to come get him out.”

VDOT said the conditions on the mountain proved treacherous for drivers.

“We knew the pavement was going to be cold, Lou Hatter from VDOT said. “We have that microclimate up there on Afton Mountain and conditions are very different than either side of the mountain.”

VDOT said since the crash they have treated the roads to help with slick conditions.