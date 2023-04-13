RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Virginia Senate rejected an internet bill proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The bill would have required underage children to get parental approval for social media access but the Senate rejected those proposed changes during yesterday’s veto session.

The Democrat-led Senate voted 22-18 to reject Youngkin’s amendments attempting to take verification requirements a step further in protecting kids.

Under those proposed changes, social media platforms and specific websites would have to “make reasonable efforts” to get a parent’s permission when collecting personal data from minors. Some questioned if his efforts were constitutional.

“It’s clear that Democrats are neither committed to empowering parents, nor protecting Virginia’s children from dangerous social media practices, nor ensuring that children’s data is protected from being sold or used for profiling purposes,” said Youngkin’s spokeswoman Macaulay Porter in response to the vote.

With the senate rejecting that proposal, the ball is back in Youngkin’s court. He will have to either sign the bill passed by lawmakers or veto it.

