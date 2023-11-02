RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia officials joined community members in sending a truck full of protective equipment to Israel on Wednesday.

Attorney General Jason Miyares joined volunteers and members of Virginia’s Jewish community in loading protective equipment into a truck at the Office of the Attorney General. The gear will be given for use by Israel citizens and first responders.

The equipment includes about 800 vests, 50 helmets and 75 protective plates.

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

“When we’ve seen so much death, [so] it’s great to be able to send equipment to save lives,” Miyares said.

The equipment consists of expired or excess body armor along with protective and tactical gear which were donated by 23 Virginian sheriffs and locals.

The loaded truck will drive to New York City where the gear will then be flown to Israel.