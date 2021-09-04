Virginia State honors first professor of military service by naming room in ROTC building after Army veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University on Saturday held a ceremony honoring an alumnus and military professor ahead of its military appreciation day festivities at the Trojans football game.

Saturday was the first game of the 2021 season for VSU, and as part of military appreciation, all uniformed and military personnel got into the game for free.

As part of the festivities, VSU officially named a room in the school’s ROTC building after Dr. Jona McKee.

McKee served in the U.S. Army and was the first VSU graduate to return as a professor of military service.

