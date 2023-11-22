WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wythe County has resulted in two deaths, Virginia State Police (VSP) report.

According to the VSP, a passenger vehicle on Interstate 77 was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was “attempting to use an emergency cross over on I-77 at the 43-mile marker when it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer,” state police report.

As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two deaths had been confirmed.

The crash is being investigated by the VSP.