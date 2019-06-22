Virginia State Police chase car through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police were engaged in a car chase early Saturday morning.

At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, a Virginia State Police Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 67. “

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” VSP said. ” The pursuit continued into the city of Richmond where the trooper lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit.”

The trooper was able to locate the vehicle abandoned on Bunche Street.

VSP did not say if there was anyone with injuries.