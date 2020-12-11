Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred Wednesday in Dinwiddie that claimed the life of the driver involved.

The accident occurred on Zilles Road. Donald R. Jones, 67, of McKenney was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Jones was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma that ran off the road and struck a tree.

The investigation is ongoing.

