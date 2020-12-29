Virginia State Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Shenandoah County that happened late Tuesday, Dec. 22, on Route 55, about a half-mile north of Pangle Lane.

Police said a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 55 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Kayla N. Beaty, 23, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

