Virginia State Police participating in “Drive to Save Lives” on I-95 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia will be one of the 15 states from Maine to Florida participating in the two-day “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative on Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police said that they will be providing additional patrol resources to I-95 on April 9-10 for traffic safety enforcement. Police said there will be troopers alongside all 178 miles of I-95 in the state.

This year the initiative is happening at the same time as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

There were 37 fatal traffic crashes in Virginia in 2020, six of which involved a distracted driver and five of those involved drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A total of 625 people died last year in a crash on I-95.

“This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe, especially along the I-95 corridor.”

Authorities are reminding drivers that as of this year it is illegal to hold a handheld personal communication device while driving on a Virginia highway.

Also, troopers are reminding drivers of the Commonwealth’s “Move Over” Law which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle alongside the road. If unable to get over into another lane, the driver must pass cautiously.