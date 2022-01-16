Virginia State Police respond to 142 traffic crashes in the first 12 hours of the day Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to dozens of car crashes and disabled vehicles across the Commonwealth Sunday.
Although snow was not predicted to begin falling in many Virginia counties until the mid-morning hours, VSP said in a release that due to the winter weather, they responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles in the first 12 hours of the day Sunday.
Police said that the majority of the crashes involved damage to only the vehicles, and no traffic fatalities have been reported during that time period.
Since midnight on Sunday, Jan. 16, Virginia State Police have responded to:
- Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
EMAIL NEWSLETTERS
Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.