Virginia State Police respond to 142 traffic crashes in the first 12 hours of the day Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to dozens of car crashes and disabled vehicles across the Commonwealth Sunday.

Although snow was not predicted to begin falling in many Virginia counties until the mid-morning hours, VSP said in a release that due to the winter weather, they responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles in the first 12 hours of the day Sunday.

Police said that the majority of the crashes involved damage to only the vehicles, and no traffic fatalities have been reported during that time period.

1-16-22 Roanoke Co as of 12-30PM at the 134 mm on I-81

1-16-22 Roanoke Co as of 12-30PM at the 134 mm on I-81 – Photo II

1-16-22 Culpeper County Alanthus Rd near Route 29

Since midnight on Sunday, Jan. 16, Virginia State Police have responded to:

Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes