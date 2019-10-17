Virginia State Trooper struck by drunk driver during traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia State Trooper was struck by a drunk driver late Wednesday night in Norfolk while conducting a traffic stop.

According to Virginia State Police Communications, the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding a trooper requesting EMS during a traffic stop.

Reports say Trooper K.S. Kerr pulled over a 2006 Land Rover for speeding on I-264, east of Ballentine Boulevard, when the incident happened.

After speaking to the driver, the trooper was inside his vehicle, positioned on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated, to fill out paperwork when a 2009 Cadillac ran off the roadway and struck the trooper’s vehicle and the Land Rover.

The driver of the Cadillac, later identified as 41-year-old Norfolk resident Terrie Lynn Wilkins, suffered minor injuries and was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Wilkins was arrested shortly after for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

The driver of the Land Rover did not suffer injuries during the incident.

Trooper K.S. Kerr was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as well, with non life-threatening injuries.