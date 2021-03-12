Virginia state trooper’s cruiser hit while on patrol

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Virginia State Trooper was sent to the hospital after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle early Friday morning. This happened around 3:00 A.M. on Interstate 64 in York County.

Investigators say the trooper was setting in his cruiser on the left shoulder of the road when a Chevy Tahoe ran off the road and hit the trooper from behind.

Both the trooper and the other driver, identified as Kevin Allen Fulgum of North Chesterfield, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending at this time.

