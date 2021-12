Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Virginia State University has announced new vaccine requirements come the new year.

VSU is now requiring full COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots for all students, faculty and staff for the Spring 2022 semester.

COVID-19 booster shot clinics will be held at the school from Jan. 11, through Jan. 16, 2022.