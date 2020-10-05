Virginia Tech Hokies’ Herbert moves to top of rushing chart

Khalil Herbert seems to be feeling right at home at Virginia Tech, moving to the top of the national rushing chart with his stellar performance against Duke.

Herbert carried 20 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-31 win and goes into this week averaging 156 yards per game.

Reggie Roberson Jr. became the first SMU receiver to total more than 200 yards receiving in a game, catching five balls for 243 against Memphis.

Bumper Pool continues to be a tackle machine for Arkansas. The junior linebacker made a career-high 20 against Mississippi State.

