Virginia tops $1-billion in liquor sales

Shelves are filled with bottles of liquor at a 21st Amendment liquor store in Carmel, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. Indiana will keep the distinction of being the last state with a “blue law” banning Sunday carry-out alcohol sales after the sponsor of a bill that would have lifted the ban said Tuesday, 24 the […]

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores had another record-breaking year and topped $1 billion in revenues.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Tuesday that its sales and other income for fiscal 2019 was $72 million more than last year.

Officials attributed the increase in part to customers buying more top shelf liquor than in the last. Irish whiskey was up 15%, tequila at 14% and bourbon at 10%.

Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka was the number one seller, for the second year in a row.