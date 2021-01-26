Virginia Union athletic director Joe Taylor to serve 3-year term on College Football Playoff selection committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Joe Taylor has already done enough as a coach and administrator to earn spots in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

But he’s not done yet.

The Virginia Union athletic director will serve a three-year term on the College Football Playoff selection committee, determining which teams will compete for the national championship.

“The great Lombardi, Vince Lombardi, would say, that the idea of perfection is unobtainable. You can’t get there, but if you chase perfection, you may end up with some excellence. That’s all that we can all ask for and I think that is where I am as I sit here,” Taylor reflected.

Taylor won 232 games over his head coaching career, highlighted by five national championships at Hampton.

“If I had to write the script, I could not have written it. I don’t know what I could do better,” Taylor said. “Every stop along the way, there was a lot of joy, but there was some pain along the way. I don’t look at it as pain then, but as I see it now it was necessary for my growth.”

Taylor’s career as a coach and administrator spans nearly 50 years, but he’s not done learning.

“If I had to look at where the majority of the knowledge came from that afforded me this type of blessing, I don’t know, because there is a great balance. I feel blessed that the balance was there,” Taylor said.

Taylor is grateful for the journey.

“To come from Sussex County to be in the College Football Hall of Fame, the Black College Hall of Fame, it is just really truly a blessing,” Taylor said.