Virginia’s 1st stem cell transplant recipient helps best friend fight same cancer battle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 30 years ago, Crystal Barton was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She later became Virginia’s first bone marrow and stem cell transplant recipient.

Now in 2019, she’s helping someone close to her fight the same fight.

“I was devastated because I knew what I went through,” Barton said about the moment she found out her best friend Donna Hill was diagnosed in October of 2018.

Back in 1988, there were a lot of questions as Barton and her doctors faced unchartered territory while dealing with the deadly disease.

“I felt like a guinea pig,” Barton said. “I had no one to ask, ‘how do you deal with something like this?'”

After spending 18 months in remission at VCU Medical Center, her cancer came back. With very few options on the table, Barton’s doctor suggested a bone marrow transplant.

And now Barton is reliving the experience through Hill and her diagnosis.

Crystal Barton during treatment at VCU Medical Center (1988)

“I was reliving it and I’m still reliving it,” Barton said. “We’re really, really very close. All these years I wanted to be there for people that were dealing with what I had to deal with because I didn’t have no one.”

To Hill, Barton’s support is stronger than any medicine.

“She has been sort of my mentor that I look at her as a friend and also as someone who has gone through this before. Like wow, that’s what I want to do,” Hill said. “It’s pretty special to know that someone has taken their empathy level and their care and concern to that level that they want the best for you.”

And through all of life’s challenges, Hill says the best thing one can do is help others.

“For me, this has been a special Christmas. Things that people take for granted, I’m looking through a different set of eyes this year,” Hill said. “I’m glad I’m here.”

VCU Health also posted an interview with Crystal Barton talking about her experiences during treatment.