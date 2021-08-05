Virginia’s conservation agency giving away $17M to combat flooding in local communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will offer $17 million to localities starting flood mitigation and preparedness programs.

To access the grant money, local governments will need to submit an application to DCR by November 5.

The funding is designed to help communities adjust to “recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather,” all of which have been exacerbated by climate change.

This round of funding is part of a larger program run by DCR, the “Community Flood Preparedness Fund.” The agency estimates the fund will provide $75 million a year for local flood mitigation, drawn from the sale of carbon emission allowances.

The Virginia Mercury reported earlier this year that the state’s March carbon allowance auction, which was the first of its kind in Virginia, raised over $43 million for DCR and the Department of Housing and Community Development.