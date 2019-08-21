Live Now
Virginia’s Loudoun South takes on Hawaii in semifinals of Little League World Series

Loudoun South Little League baseball team (Courtesy of http://www.loudounsouthlittleleague.org/)

(WRIC/WJLA) — Loudoun South, the first team from Virginia in 25 years to play in the Little League World Series, is set to compete in the league’s semifinals Wednesday.

The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Loudoun South advanced to the semifinals after an 11-0 win against Minnesota last weekend. Next up, the 2019 Southeast Region champions play Team Hawaii (Wailuku, Hawaii).

The South Riding, Virginia team is now one win away from the league finals. Should they advance, the team will play in the league finals on U.S. Final, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

