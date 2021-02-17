Voice your opinion: RPS asking for feedback on proposed 2021-22 school calendar

Screenshot of survey seeking feedback for the upcoming school year from RPS families and staff. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools wants to hear from you! Families and staff are encouraged to fill out a survey seeking feedback on the 2021-2022 school year.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras presented his proposal for the Spring 2021-Fall 2023 school calendar.

The 2021 spring calendar keeps the virtual learning format and offers in-person voluntary instruction for a small number of students with IEPs and English learners.

As detailed in his proposal, Kamras anticipates that RPS will reopen in-person learning for the next school year along with a virtual option. His plan also includes seven extra weeks of instruction.

Here are the highlights of Kamras’ 2021-22 school year calendar:

Anticipates a fully in-person opening, along with a virtual pathway for families who prefer that option.

Includes 7 weeks of extra instruction to support our 5,000 highest-need students: 3 weeks in July/August right before school (“Jump Start”), 2 weeks in November (“Fall Boost”), and 2 weeks in March (“Spring Boost”)

Provides more than $10,000 in additional compensation for teachers who choose to work the additional weeks.

Maintains a 5-week summer for students participating in the extra days of instruction, and an 8-week summer for all other students.

Includes 4 full-day and 2 half-day Teacher Work Days.

Gives off Easter Monday, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, and Yom Kippur.

The survey asks families and staff how comfortable they feel with the proposed changes for the 2021-22 school year.

The survey can be found here: