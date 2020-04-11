Volunteers assemble 150 kits to sew cotton face masks

Written instructions inside the face mask kits.

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — In under two weeks, volunteers in the Town of Hillsboro have made 150 kits for residents to sew their own masks made of cotton fabric. The volunteers come from three area churches and they’re not done yet – Vice Mayor Amy Marasco says the town has a goal of between 500 and 1,000 kits because they expect masks to be required long after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Each kit has written instructions and enough fabric and elastic for 10 adult masks and five children’s masks. Residents are asked to return the materials they don’t need. Since they’re cotton, the masks are washable and reusable.

“Let’s make the easy masks for all of the rest of us so that the suppliers who make the N95s – so that individuals are not trying to order those – those belong for the frontline workers,” Marasco said.

Next week, volunteers will get to work on masks for Route 9 construction workers and postal workers from Purcellville Post Office.

