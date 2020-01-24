Volunteers donate $210,000 for parking project at Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Friends of Pocahontas State Park volunteer group raised more than $210,000 to expand parking at the park’s Swift Creek Trailhead.

In a news release, Virginia State Parks said part of the fundraising success could be credited to a local rider, Jerry Guyant, who matched donations up to $100,000 between October and December 2019.

Guyant, 78, rides at the park two to three times a week.

The group presented a ceremonial check for the donation to Pocahontas State Park Manager Nate Clark on Jan. 14. In turn, Clark presented the Friends of Pocahontas State Park with the 2019 Virginia State Parks Volunteer Organization of the Year Award. Clark noted that the group contributed 28,000 volunteer hours in 2019, the equivalent of 13 full-time employees.

Phase 1 of the parking project raised $37,000 for plans and was completed last year. Now that funding has been secured, Virginia State Parks will put the full construction project out for bidding in February or March.

The Swift Creek Trails parking area can be accessed at 7298 Courthouse Road.