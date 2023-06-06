RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the past several months, Richmond Public Schools has been in the process of removing ties to the Confederacy and renaming four schools in the district. During the meeting on Monday, June 5, the board brought forward the first vote to change the schools’ names.

However, due to disagreement, the vote failed.

The board initially recommended renaming George Wythe High School to Richmond High School of the Arts, John B. Cary Elementary to Dr. Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School, Ginter Park Elementary could become Northside Elementary, and Binford Middle could become Dogwood Middle School.

After nearly half an hour of discussion, the board could not come to a resolution for a new name for Ginter Park Elementary School. Although the presented name for the school was Northside Elementary, several school board members and community speakers at the meeting favored naming the school Frances McClenney Elementary School.

McClenney was the first “hand-selected” Black teacher and the first Black principal at the school, according to McClenney’s obituary.

A second reading was moved to the board’s next meeting.

