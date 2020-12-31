VP Pence tries to get Gohmert suit dismissed, says it’s a ‘walking legal contradiction’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Vice President Mike Pence filed Thursday to dismiss Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against him. Pence’s legal team stated that the vice president is not the proper defendant in the case.
“The Vice President — the only defendant in this case — is ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote,” the response stated.
Gohmert’s lawsuit, filed against Pence in his official capacity as vice president, sought to give Pence the ability to “determine which electors’ votes, or whether none, shall be counted” when there is any objection to the slate of electors.
Pence’s legal team’s response went on to state that “A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction.”
Instead of the vice president, the response stated that the House and the Senate would be the proper defendants in the case.
Attorneys for the U.S. House of Representatives also filed a brief asking for the case to be dismissed.
“The House also has a compelling interest in ensuring that the public’s confidence in the
processes for confirming the results of the 2020 Presidential election is not undermined by this
last-minute suit,” the House’s brief stated.
It continued that this lawsuit would “authorize the Vice President to ignore the will of the Nation’s voters and choose the winner in an election in which he himself is a candidate, as will often be
the case.”
Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Tyler, has given Gohmert until Friday morning to respond with any additional filings.
- Undeterred by dismissals and admonitions from judges, President Donald Trump's campaign continued with its unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the Nov 3. election Sunday, saying it had filed a new petition with the Supreme Court.
- In Virginia, not only has Joe Biden won the popular vote, but as of Monday, the president-elect has officially won the state's electoral vote for president.
- The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month’s election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.
- A narrowly divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, ending Trump's legal challenges in state court about an hour before the Electoral College was to meet to cast the state's 10 votes for Biden.
- The electors' votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.
- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.
- Virginia's electors are set to convene Monday to make their picks for the next president and vice president of the United States.
- If you’re having a hard time following the ins and outs of the Electoral College, consider this: Even the date of the meeting when the electors are to affirm the results of the election is so mystifying you need to take notes.
- Opponents of the Texas election challenge of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin told the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday that the Texas allegations are “not true.”
- Carone's testimony, given alongside Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received wide attention on social media due to what some said were drunken mannerisms and nonsensical and confrontational claims.