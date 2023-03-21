ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke Police Department for a missing 68-year-old man.

According to VSP, 68-year-old Bradford Allen Burgess was last seen on Pheasant Grove Road SW in Roanoke at around 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20. He is believed to be wearing a dark baseball cap, black boots, camouflage cargo pants and a red, black and white jacket.

Burgess stands about 5’10” and weighs around 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and grey hair. Burgess has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who has seen Burgess or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.