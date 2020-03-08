VSP: Fiery crash kills driver on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Henrico County.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on I-295 south near mile marker 18.

Troopers say the driver of a 1999 Ford pickup truck ran off the the road before hitting cones set up in a work zone.

The driver then crashed into the jersey wall and an unoccupied truck with flashing lights in the work zone.

Investigators say the crash caused the truck to catch fire. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and to make positive identification.

State Police say they will release the victim’s name once next of kin has been identified.

An investigation into the fatal crash continues.