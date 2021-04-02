VSP investigating a fatal crash in Caroline County Friday morning

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 2 Friday morning.

According to VSP, on Friday, April 2 at 5:57 a.m. a 2007 Mazda 6 was heading south on Route 2 when it ran off the roadway to the left, hitting a guardrail. The Mazda was then hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Both vehicles caught on fire due to the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda died on the scene, and his identity is being withheld until a positive identification can be made or next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Chevrolet was a 34-year-old man from Caroline County. He was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with 8News for updates.