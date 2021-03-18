VSP investigating fatal utility vehicle crash in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a utility vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 17 at 11:47 p.m., VSP responded to a crash on Newmans Neck Road just 200 feet east of Fountain Gate Road. Officers said a 2012 Kubota RTV 400ci was traveling east on Newman Neck Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Kenneth D. Kirk, 54, of Heathsville, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle. He later died at the scene.

