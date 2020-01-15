VSP issues senior alert for missing, endangered 62-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police need your help to find a 62-year-old Newport News man who has been missing since Tuesday morning and is considered endangered.

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Newport News Police Wednesday for Leon Francis.

Francis was last seen by his wife around 6:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Wynn Drive.

Francis is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a New York Knicks ballcap. He has limited motor capacity and difficulty walking, police say.

Police previously said Francis was wearing a Knicks jacket, but have since discovered he would not be wearing the jacket, Newport News Police said around 3 p.m.

It is unknown if he is wearing a jacket.

Anyone who sees Francis is asked to contact police at 757-247-2500.

