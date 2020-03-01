VSP: Person killed trying to cross I-95 in Richmond

A driver is dead after a two car crash on I-95 north in Richmond.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan crashed into the jersey walls on both sides of the interstate.

The driver then reportedly got out of their car and attempted to cross the highway.

While in the road, State Police say the driver was struck by a Nissan sedan traveling in the middle lane of I-95 northbound.

The person attempting to cross the interstate died at the scene, while the second driver involved was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says all northbound lanes of I-95 are closed following the crash.

State Police says the fatal crash is under investigation with the help of the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team.

The name of the victim has not been released.