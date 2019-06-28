1  of  5
VSP: Speed likely a factor in deadly Goochland County crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 7:17 a.m. on Shallow Well Road, just south of Woods Edge Lane.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound when the driver entered a curve, ran off the road to the right and over-corrected back onto the roadway before sliding off the left side of the road.

The driver, 36-year-old Cuitlahuac Infante, of Manakin Sabot, was ejected after the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.

Infante, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to VSP.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

