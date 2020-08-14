Walmart extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most stores

Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is expanding its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at most of its stores nationwide, the retailer announced Friday.

By Aug. 17, more than 4,000 of the company’s 4,700 stores will make the change.

“With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks,” Walmart said in its statement.

The company will “continue assessing” its remaining stores as to when to expand closing hours.

Walmart stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. It starts one hour before the store officially opens. Walmart’s pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Here are the Walmarts in our area who have made the change:

The Walmart at 2410 Sheila Ln., Richmond.

The Walmart at 6920 Forest Ave., Richmond.

The Walmart at 1504 N Parham Rd., Richmond.

The Walmart at 900 Walmart Way., Midlothian.

The Walmart at 12200 Chattanooga Plz., Midlothian.

The Walmart at 11400 West Broad Street Rd., Glen Allen.

The Walmart at 7430 Bell Creek Rd., Mechanicsville.

The Walmart at 14501 Hancock Village St., Chesterfield.

The Walmart at 12000 Iron Bridge Rd., Chester.

The Walmart at 1950 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan.

The Walmart at 145 Hill Carter Pkwy., Ashland.

The Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights.

The Walmart at 3500 S Crater Rd., Petersburg.

You can check the company’s website for your local Walmart’s hours.

LATEST HEADLINES: