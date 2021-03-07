Walmart to host vaccination clinic in the Piedmont Health District

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman, wearing a protective face mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, Walmart will open a COVD-19 vaccinations clinic on Wednesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 11 at an off-site location, according to a press release.

The clinic is designed specifically for pre-registered people in Phase 1b.

“We are pleased to partner with Walmart to offer another avenue to vaccinate those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for Piedmont Health District. “Our pharmacy partners are a great addition to VDH’s efforts to quickly and efficiently get the vaccine into the arms of our residents.”

Walmart is working with the Piedmont Health District to arrange appointments for the vaccination. Officials are urging residents to respond to the call.

Walmart is one of eight pharmacy partners in Virginia participating in the federal pharmacy program, expanding access to vaccines for the American public.

Walmart will administer around 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They will return in three weeks to administer the second doses on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1.

The event will be held at 2750 Layne Street in Farmville. No walk-ins will be accepted.