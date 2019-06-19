1  of  5
Wanted: The owner of prosthetic ear found on the beach

by: WFLA Newsroom

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s a tale of an unusual “lost and found” item.

Somebody turned in a rubber, prosthetic ear and the Holmes Beach Police Department would like to find its owner.

You’d think somebody who lost an ear would step up and make a claim.
So far, that hasn’t happened.

Scanning the sand at the Manatee Public Beach, John Coho looks for any kind of treasure. He took a look at what somebody found over the weekend. “I’ll be darned.  I never saw anything like that before” said Coho.

He did find a large hoop earring, but so far no ears.

Lend me your ear for a minute and you’ll hear you how it happened.

During Saturday’s “World’s Strongest Man” competition on Manatee Beach, somebody found the ear in the sand.

They turned it into the Holmes Beach Police Department, who kept it for a few days, hoping the owner would hear about it and claim it.

8 On Your Side showed the ear to people on the beach. “Oh geez. That looks gross” said one beachgoer.

“Oh! That’s strange. That’s strange alright” said another.

The ear would fit on the person’s left side. “Wow man. That’s crazy. Wow!” said a beachgoer.

The ear has several snaps where it can be attached.

“I don’t know. I’m worried about the guy who lost it” said a beachgoer.

Know someone who’s missing an ear? Give the Holmes Beach Police an earful.

