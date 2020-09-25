Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.

After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team’s name and former employees alleged sexual harassment within the organization.

Rivera, who was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of skin cancer, received an IV at halftime so that he could coach in the second half. He lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname earned in nine seasons with Carolina.