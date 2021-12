RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)--Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin outlined his roadmap for economic growth at the 2021 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade.

Youngkin’s speech on Friday was part of the Virginia Chamber’s release of “Blueprint Virginia 2030.” The report is a plan of action for economic development that outlines challenges and projects goals ahead of each new governor’s term. More than 7,000 Virginians offered recommendations for it during a series of regional tours over the last 12 months.