RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We have some changes in the weather on the way as patterns will start to become more active over the nation. However, there are no signs of “cold” weather on the way for us.

The clouds will be on the increase tonight for us as a cold front makes a move into the area from the west. That keeps the region milder with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain has been very limited to the west of us, so I do not look for anything more than a random sprinkle or two from it.