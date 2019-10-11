Washington Huddle web exclusive with William Fuller ahead of Dolphins game

(WAVY) — In this Washington Huddle web exclusive, Bruce Rader and former NFL All-Pro defensive end William Fuller talk about the firing of Redskins head coach Jay Gruden.

Fuller, a 15-year NFL veteran, knows first hand what it’s like to be on a team that fires its head coach during the season. It happened to him in his final season with the San Diego Chargers.

Plus, Fuller offers his insight on what direction the Redskins should go in with new interim head coach Bill Callahan, only on this Washington Huddle web exclusive.