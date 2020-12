RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The latest bipartisan coronavirus stimulus package leaves out a direct relief fund for independent restaurants. Some fear a lack of urgency could push small businesses over the edge as rising cases prompt new restrictions nationwide.

Two Virginia lawmakers--Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Abigail Spanberger--were among the lawmakers behind the compromise announced earlier this week, which they both described as Congress's best chance at getting something passed before Christmas.