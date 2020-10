CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking to solve a trailer larceny, catch a larceny suspect and arrest someone for drug charges.

Police say the trailer was stolen from the AAPCO at 6710 Jefferson Davis Highway on Oct. 15 around 4 a.m. The trailer contained around $8,000 worth of bathroom and vanity supplies. The truck seen driving away with the trailer was a two-tone Ford F150 possibly from 1992-1996.