WATCH: Burglar jumps out of window with knife

SEATTLE (CNN) – Police apprehended a man in Washington after he jumped from a third-story apartment window.

He was allegedly committing a robbery, until the resident came home and had a frightening confrontation with him, involving a knife. The armed thief jumped out of Ryan Klee’s third-story window.

The Issaquah tenant just came back home after walking his dogs around 6 a.m. last Tuesday.

“I opened the door and the guy is going through my backpack that’s just sitting right here.”

Ryan had to think fast – he didn’t know what stranger was capable of, so he started asking questions, called 911, and refused to let him leave.

“Because I would feel horrible if I let you go and found out later that you hurt somebody else.”

But the suspect got fed up.

“[He] ran across this way to my butcher area over here. And he said ‘I’ll cut you, I’ll cut your throat’ and he put it up to my neck as well, too.”

But Ryan says he was thinking about who else could be targeted.

And he wouldn’t let that guy go, even with a knife to his throat.

“And I said the only way you’re going to leave out of here is, you have two options. you could either be escorted by the police or you can go out the window.”

He didn’t think the suspect would really do it.

“He’s getting ready to leap. There he is with a knife in his hand there.”

Turns out the suspect – Ryan Dresser – has a violent criminal history.

In December, he was charged with two different robberies, and he’s had felony warrants out on him 8 times, since 2013.

“The end result is, it worked out well. He’s caught, he’s not going to be able to hurt somebody else.”

But if Ryan hadn’t forced the suspect to take drastic measures, police say he could still be out there.

“I definitely surprised my own self that I did that! And that I was able to kind of think on the fly.”

One reason police easily identified Dresser is because he left his ID at the scene.

