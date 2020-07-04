WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Live stream begins at 11 p.m. EDT

by: WATE 6 staff

Fireworks in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. (Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.

In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.

It will be streamed on this page beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday. 

The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.

