GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.
In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.
It will be streamed on this page beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.
The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.
LATEST STORIES:
- Volunteers spend Fourth of July cleaning up one of Richmond’s historic graveyards
- WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek
- State trooper struck on I-485; same area as Friday’s deadly wreck