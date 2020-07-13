Richmond’s Police Chief Gerald Smith answers questions about protests, community involvement with RPD

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – New Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addressed local media outlets today at a Meet the Media event organized by RPD.

Chief Smith was appointed to his position in June and started as Richmond’s new police chief on July 1. He is the third officer to hold the role in the past two months. Former chief William Smith resigned from his post on June 16 following clashes between Richmond Police and local protestors. William “Jody” Blackwell was then named interim police chief, but left the position in less than two weeks.

Chief Smith said that some of the same issues that are happening in Richmond were happening at the police department he left, such as civic unrest and protests. Smith was previously with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department, in North Carolina, where he served as the Executive Officer of Investigative Services.

Reporters from local media outlets, including 8News, participated in the Q&A session with Chief Smith asking a variety of questions about his time thus far in Richmond and his career.

“There are issues that are beyond what the police force can address,” he said.

Chief Smith said that he has “hit the ground running,” since arriving in Richmond, and the he wants to spend more time with people he works with one-on-one. Starting this week he’s scheduled walks around the community with some members of city council.

