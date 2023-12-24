HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division respond to a water main break that has stopped water service for multiple homes in the Atlee area.

On Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m., police responded to a water main break reported in the 5300 block of Golf Villa Lane.

According to officials, the water main break has stopped service to 30 homes located in a townhome community in the area.

Homes impacted by the water main break are expected to have service again in the early morning tomorrow, Dec. 25, according to authorities.