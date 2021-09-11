Water main break shuts down Washington Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A water main broke early this morning on West Washington Street in Petersburg, between Guarantee and Jones Street.

Petersburg police say drivers should expect delays, but that the issue should be resolved by noon.

