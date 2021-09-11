Water main break shuts down Washington Street in Petersburg News by: Jakob Cordes Posted: Sep 11, 2021 / 08:43 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 11, 2021 / 08:43 AM EDT Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now 8News Breaking News Alerts Sign Up PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A water main broke early this morning on West Washington Street in Petersburg, between Guarantee and Jones Street. W. Washington Street between Guarantee Street and Jones Street is closed at this time due to a water main break. Expect delays in the area and a estimated time of repair to be around noon. pic.twitter.com/b8GPJ1P1WF— Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) September 11, 2021 Petersburg police say drivers should expect delays, but that the issue should be resolved by noon. Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up